Betty McBride
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1934
DIED
December 4, 2020
Betty McBride's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in Sylvania, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home
107 Singleton Ave., Sylvania, Georgia 30467
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Screven County Memorial Cemetery
820 E. Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, Georgia 30467
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home
