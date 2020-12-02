Menu
Betty McCants
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1941
DIED
September 30, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Betty McCants's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
1975 GA Hwy 82, Statham, Georgia 30666
Oct
3
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
1975 GA Hwy 82, Statham, Georgia 30666
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020