Betty LaRee McReynoldsFebruary 2, 1932 ~ June 7, 2020 Betty passed peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. Her youngest son, Patrick, was at her side when she passed. She was born February 2, 1932, in the small town of Evanston, Wyoming.On November 21, 1946, she married Glenn Francis McReynolds, a returning World War II veteran. They were married at a family home in Ogden, Utah. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, on April 16, 1986, in Yorba Linda, California. Betty was also preceded in death by her son, Michael McReynolds, in 2018. Betty is survived by her only daughter, Shauneen Little, and three of her four sons, Glenn Lee, Matthew, and Patrick McReynolds, eleven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.Betty and Glenn raised their family in Ogden and Sunset, Utah, before moving to southern California. Her final residence was in Vancouver, Washington.Betty and Glenn supported two sons on successful LDS Missions. Betty was a wife, mother, homemaker and grandmother. She held several positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including Primary Teacher and a member of the Stake Relief Society Board. She cherished her strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.Utah was always dear to Betty's heart and she longed to return to the majestic mountains that stand as a sentinel over Zion. She has joyfully laid aside her worldly cares and has since been reunited with loved ones, where she may now rest in peace, as she awaits the day of resurrection.Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.