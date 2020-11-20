Menu
Betty Mincey
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1934
DIED
November 11, 2020
Betty Mincey's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Centerview Baptist Church
415 Walter Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Centerview Baptist Church
415 Walter St., Kannapolis, North Carolina
My Aunt Betty Sue never met a stranger and everyone was welcome at her house. She embodied love and kindness and enjoyed her big, extended family and all the children that were around. A special thanks to the family members that have cared for Betty in the last few years and the challenges that they have faced taking care of the extended family. God Bless you all.
Greg Blaylock
November 17, 2020