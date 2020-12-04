Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Mitchell
1941 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1941
DIED
November 28, 2020
Betty Mitchell's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina
Dec
6
Burial
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss prayers for u and the family
Sandra pence
December 3, 2020