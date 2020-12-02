Menu
Betty Mitten
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1928
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
USMC
Betty Mitten's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

To the Mittens and Hancocks - This obituary is beautifully written and very accurately describes your mother. We always had a wonderful time when the Eurich family got together and "Jaynie" always made sure she hugged and chatted with everyone.
Paul and Kathy Eurich
Family
November 23, 2020