Betty Monk's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cedar Bay Funeral Home website.
Published by Cedar Bay Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
