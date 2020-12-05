Menu
Betty Morrison
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
Betty Morrison's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland website.

Published by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery (Idlebrook Road, Midland)
12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, North Carolina 28107
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery (Idlebrook Road, Midland)
12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, North Carolina 28107
Dec
3
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery (Idlebrook Road, Midland)
12700 Idlebrook Rd., Midland, North Carolina 28107
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
