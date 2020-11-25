Betty Mosley's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gerald Vickery Funeral Home in Troy, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gerald Vickery Funeral Home website.
Published by Gerald Vickery Funeral Home from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
