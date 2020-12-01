Menu
Betty Noel
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1935
DIED
September 15, 2020
ABOUT
Hill High School
Betty Noel's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sims Funeral Services website.

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Sep
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sims Funeral Services
130 North Chiles Street, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
