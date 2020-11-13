Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Oas
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1937
DIED
November 8, 2020
Betty Oas's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David Lee Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by David Lee Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ridgewood Church
4420 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55345
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ridgewood Church
4420 County Road 101, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55345
Funeral services provided by:
David Lee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.