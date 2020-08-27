Betty Jean Call Palmer



Betty Jean Call Palmer, 96, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born July 2, 1924 in Ogden, Utah to Willis and Isabel Jones Call. She was born and raised in grew up in Ogden and attended Ogden City Schools and Ogden High School.



In 1941, she married Arnel A. Palmer. He preceded her in death on May 18, 1973. She lived in Washington Terrace for 60 years.



Betty worked at Roosevelt Elementary and McKay Dee Hospital as a CS Technician.



She enjoyed being outdoors enjoying nature's wonders. She loved all four seasons, but Halloween was her favorite. Family and neighbors would wait with anticipation to see her costume. The things she enjoyed most were spending time with her family during Christmas Holidays and reunions.



Our mother and grandmother was one of a kind, she loved unconditionally, was a protector of all, and the strongest human we have ever known. She was self sufficient and took great pride in caring for her home (you could have eaten off the floor). She trimmed trees and bushes and mowed her own lawn until age 93.



Her most special times were attending the grandchildren's activities, music concerts, ballet especially "The Nutcracker" with Hannah, Davis High football games in which Connor was part of, and watching my grandchildren's ice skating competitions for Sherri and Amy. She also enjoyed watching her son's home movies of Lake Powell and of them skiing at Snow Basin of Whitney. Betty loved the trips to St. George with her brothers and sisters. She had a full life of serving.



Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in Primary and in the Nursery.



Quote from a letter to grandson, Addison



"I try to live by these qualities, generous, caring, lending a helping hand, being honorable, and compassionate. I hope it worked to please God."



She will be missed by all for her quick wit and sense of humor.



"She said she is a hard cookie to crack!"



Betty is survived by her son, Robert Brody Palmer of Huntsville; daughters, Lisa Firth of Kaysville and Merri Law Morris of Layton; ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert (Donna) Call. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnel; six sisters and four brothers.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





