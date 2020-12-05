Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Petersen
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Girl Scout
Betty Petersen's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa in Maquoketa, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson Funeral Home - Maquoketa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.