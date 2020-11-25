Menu
Betty Pool
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1933
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Betty Pool's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .

Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
88130
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
88130
