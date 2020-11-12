Menu
Betty Porter
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
Betty Porter's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua website.

Published by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burleson Church of Christ
1150 NW John Jones Drive, Burleson, Texas 76028
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Burleson Church of Christ
1150 NW John Jones Drive, Burleson, Texas 76028
Nov
12
Interment
2:30p.m.
Greenacres Greenacres Memorial Gardens
3201 N. Main Street, CLeburne, Texas 76031
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
