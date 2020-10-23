Betty Mary Hufstetler Rael passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 of natural causes.



Betty was born on April 28, 1937, to Phyllis Hayes and Robert W. Hufstetler in Ogden, Utah.



She attended Ben Lomond and Ogden High Schools.



She married H.A. (Ray) Rael on June 23, 1954 in Kingman, Arizona.



Mom retired from Hill Air Force Base in civil service.



She was an avid golfer and loved to bowl. Her favorite past time was to knit, and crochet and she made blankets with loving hands which she gave to her family to snuggle in.



More than anything, mom loved spending time with her family. Whether she was camping at Sheep Creek, or fishing, as long as her children and grandchildren were together, she was happy! She loved playing cards with dad, her brother Keith and sister in law Linda.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Up to mom's final days, she was spoiled beyond measure.



Betty is survived by her husband Ray, daughter Cyndy (Kevin) Daniels, sons Randy (Stacey King) Rael, Scott ( Andrea "Andie") Rael, and Paul (Cathy Wilson) Rael, 27 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild on her way and special friend Kim Sonner who was just like a daughter to her and dad.



She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Phyllis Hufstetler, Lucy and Adolph Rael.



The family will meet with friends at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.