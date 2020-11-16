Betty Ramsey's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc in Asheville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Asheville Mortuary Services Inc website.
Published by Asheville Mortuary Services Inc on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.