Betty Richards
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1937
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Betty Richards's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown website.

Published by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
