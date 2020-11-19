Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Riebli
1916 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1916
DIED
November 14, 2020
Betty Riebli's passing at the age of 103 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME in GIG HARBOR, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Haven of Rest Memorial Park
8503 Hwy 16 NW, Gig Harbor, Washington 98332
Funeral services provided by:
HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.