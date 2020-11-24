Menu
Betty Rock
1922 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1922
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Betty Rock's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom. Our sincerest condolences.
The Thorne Family&#8212;Ron, Doreen, Rory & Riley
Family
November 23, 2020