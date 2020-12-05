Menu
Betty Rose
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
Betty Rose's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Chapel
1879 West 6th Street, Post Office Box 358, Waldron, Arkansas 72958
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
