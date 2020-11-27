Betty Sell's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.
Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.