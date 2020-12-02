Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Shaum
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
American Legion
Disabled American Veterans
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Betty Shaum's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown in Taneytown, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Mike and Becky,
Expression of sympathy to all. Your mother was always so kind.
Smile for the memories. Betty always had a smile
David C. Dayhoff
December 1, 2020
Mike and Becky. I am so sorry but I know your mom is at peace I enjoyed caring for both of your parents. Thinking of you.
Teresa Barrick
Friend
November 30, 2020