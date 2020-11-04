Betty Jean Shipman (Booth)

Saturday, May 7th, 1938 - Monday, November 2nd, 2020



Age 82, of Baldwin Twp., peacefully passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home, with her son and friend by her side. Betty Jean is survived by her loving son, Edwin Shipman; treasured grandson, Justin Shipman; and caring sister, Thelma Booth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Betty was born on May 7, 1938 in the North Side of Pittsburgh. She lived over 40 years in Baldwin Twp., where she loved her neighborhood. Betty was a kind hearted neighbor, who enjoyed making conversation with everyone. Betty adored all animals, and had a strong admiration of flowers. Most of all, Betty enjoyed being with her son and grandson. She will be truly missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Saturday 2-6PM, where a service will be held at 6PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.



Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.