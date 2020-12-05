Menu
Betty Shroyer
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Betty Shroyer's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave, West Carrollton, OH 45449
Dec
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave, West Carrollton, OH 45449
