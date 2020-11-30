Betty Sibley's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Lawn Funeral Home website.
Published by Rose Lawn Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
