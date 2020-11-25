Betty Skipworth's passing at the age of 45 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.
Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.