Betty Smith
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1936
DIED
November 19, 2020
Betty Smith's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .

Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055
Funeral services provided by:
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
