Betty Starling
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1928
DIED
November 27, 2020
Betty Starling's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.

Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, North Carolina
Dec
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Butler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Lilly Blake, Betty's mother, was my maternal grandmother's sister. My Granny was Nettie Jane Collins Shepard. I remember going with my parents and my grandmother to visit Aunt Lilly when I was a young child.
It may well be that Betty was part of those mini-reunion visits.
I am sorry for your loss and grateful for memories of a loving, extended family.
Lynn Hairr Jarrard
(daughter of Omax and Oliween Shepard Hairr)
Lynn Jarrard
Family
November 30, 2020