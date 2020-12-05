Betty Starling's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Butler Funeral Home website.
Published by Butler Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
