Betty Stewart
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1924
DIED
December 4, 2020
Betty Stewart's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home
3940 Division, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Aspen Grove Cemetery
2043 Sunnyside, Burlington, Iowa 52601
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
