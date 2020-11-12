Betty Strain's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane in Hurricane, WV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane website.
Published by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane on Nov. 12, 2020.
