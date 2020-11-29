Betty Stubbs's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia in Mexia, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Betty in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia website.
Published by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia on Nov. 29, 2020.
