Betty Stubbs
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1939
DIED
November 27, 2020
Betty Stubbs's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia in Mexia, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mexia Cemetery
1004 North Watson Street, Mexia, Texas 76667
Funeral services provided by:
Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia
