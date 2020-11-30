Menu
Betty Thomas
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Betty Thomas's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20, Odessa, TX 79762
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
6801 East Business 20, Odessa, Texas 79762
Very sorry to hear the loss of this beautiful lady she was a big part of life when I was a child, now that you are up in Heaven with momma give her a big hug for me! My condolences to the family ♥
Seree Duginski
Friend
November 24, 2020