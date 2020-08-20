Betty L. (Clawson) Tyger, 90, of Delmont, formerly of Indiana, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, peacefully in her home with family by her side. She was born on April 5, 1930 in Indiana, to the late Ralph and Hilda (Bruce) Clawson. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had worked as a Teacher's Assistant for Indiana School District for many years. She was an active member of Indiana Alliance Church, where she was head Deaconess and coordinator for all the funeral luncheons. She was also very involved with Indiana AARP at one time, having been a member of the AARP dancing club and coordinated all of their bus tours. Betty is survived by her loving daughter, Diane L. (husband Gary) Saul of Greensburg; granddaughter, Stacy (husband Thad) Warnick; three grandsons, Gary Saul, Jr., Ryan and Jared Maglione; 8 great-grandchildren, Cooper Phillips, Tyler and Parker Warnick, McKenzie Saul, Gianna, Isabella, and Ryan Maglione, and Khylee Maglione; canine companions, Sky and Gizmo; and special kitty Baby Blue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 67 years, Oakley S. Tyger; son, Oakley Tyger II; daughter, Judith Maglione; son-in-law, Randy Maglione; and sisters, Hilda Jean Babcoe and Ruth V. Clawson. Friends will be received Monday, August 24 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:00 AM in the Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana, PA 15701, with Pastor John Buckman presiding. Private interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Westmoreland County Humane Society, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online

