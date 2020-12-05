Menu
Betty Weemes
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1929
DIED
November 27, 2020
Betty Weemes's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK .

Published by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Memorial Gathering
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave., Durant, OK 74701
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave., Durant, OK 74701
