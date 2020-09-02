Age 91, formerly of Brookville and Oil City, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Ernest A. White; loving mother of Susan (Erin) McKinley and Steven (Rhonda) White; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Alexis) McKinley, Lauren (Stephen) Guth, Alecia (Stephen) White Connlain, Bethany White and Matthew White; proud great grandmother of Sean and Natalie Connlain, Edward (Teddy) and Maxwell McKinley, and Eli and Noah Guth; caring sister of the late Mildred Sutphin and Lucille Freeman; sister-in-law of William Freeman and aunt of Mary Beth Freeman; and treasured daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Sutphin. Betty graduated from Renick High School in Renick, West Virginia at the age of 15 as valedictorian. She continued her education at Dunsmore Business College in Staunton, Virginia. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed board games, especially Scrabble. Most of all Betty loved spending time with her family. She will be truly missed by all. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montcalm United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7, Montcalm WV 24737.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.