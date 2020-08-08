Our sweet and dear Betty Jean Aaron Whitear returned to the arms of her loving Heavenly Father, her sons, parents, and grandparents on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She died peacefully from complications of congestive heart failure in the home of R. Lynn and Sandi Olson, Bountiful, Utah.

Betty was born November 15, 1932 in Tulsa Oklahoma, the daughter of John W. Aaron, Jr. and Helen Mae McLemore Aaron. She was the eldest of her siblings: Joan C. Aaron Olivas and John W. Aaron, III.

As the Great Depression was raging on, she and her parents lived on and off with both sets of grandparents in Tulsa until Betty was a young child. Eventually, her family moved to Evanston, WY where Betty was raised. She went to Clarke Elementary School and later to Evanston High School, where she graduated in 1950. Betty attended Brigham Young University from 1950-1952 and majored in Secretarial Practice. While there as a student, Betty was the Secretary to BYU President, Dr. Ernest L. Wilkinson, for a short time.

One blizzardy Sunday evening she was asked to give a handsome, returned LDS missionary a ride back to BYU. This blossomed into a life-long romance. Betty married Glenn L. Whitear on June 2, 1952 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Glenn and Betty were devoted parents and grandparents. They had 5 children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren and also became the adopted parents and family to the Dr. James Hoffman family. Glenn and Betty's grandchildren and great-grandchildren became the greatest joy of their lives. They loved to travel and went on many fun vacations and trips with their children and grandchildren.

Betty loved Disneyland, actor Clark Gable, and all movies including "Gone With The Wind" and "The Wizard of Oz." She loved music, playing piano duets with her daughter Christy, going to plays and the fine arts. Betty learned how to make fondant and would dip delicious kinds of chocolates for her family and neighbors. She went on and taught the art of candy making to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. This great family tradition still continues today during the Christmas holidays. Betty loved family history and made of Book of Remembrance for Glenn, all of her children, and herself. She made beautiful scrapbooks filled with pictures about her family's lives each year. Betty and Glenn loved taking their children and later, their grandchildren, to the family cabin near Jackson Hole, WY. "The Cabin" as it was affectionately called was built by her Dad, John W. Aaron, Jr. Her family continued their cabin trips each summer for 43 fun-packed years. Betty enjoyed sewing and embroidery work. She made beautiful dresses for her daughters and granddaughters.

Betty was the author and creator of many family traditions and parties, which still continue through her posterity. Her annual Halloween Party, Easter Party, and the Whitear Family Christmas Party and many family dinners and occasions were attended by her family and friends for many years.

Betty's talents were many…excellent cook and seamstress, family history books, she played the piano and organ, made beautiful quilts and embroidered pictures were among the many. For several years she worked as a School Cook at Centerville Elementary School for Davis School District. She made the best rolls, cinnamon rolls, and peanut butter fingers in town for the kids and all the school staff.

She will be remembered for her quick wit, a giggle that wouldn't stop, homemade chocolates at Christmastime, homemade custard for those who were sick or struggling and always thinking and caring for her family and her many dear friends. Betty taught the importance of the Gospel to her family. She was the kind of mother and grandmother who was easy to talk to and was known for her good advice. Betty was an exemplar example to all who knew her.

Betty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep and abiding testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She served in many positions of leadership and teaching in Primary and Relief Society organizations, Primary Organist and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. She served as a Bishop's wife when Glenn was called to be the Bishop of the Bountiful 12th and 22nd Wards. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren about Heavenly Father and Jesus. Betty had a deep love for the Temple Ordinances and how they continue to help our family. We will all miss her and will always be grateful for what she taught us.

Betty is survived by her husband, Glenn L. Whitear (92 – Bountiful), daughters Christy Schumann (Layton), Karen Johnson (Dan Burnside – Woods Cross), Sandi Kaye Olson (R. Lynn Olson – Bountiful), Dr. James and Shante Hoffman family (Heber City, UT), sister Joan C. Aaron Olivas (California), and brother John W. Aaron III (Wyoming). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: (Rachel, Stacey (Eric), Cory, Andy (Jaleen), John (Ashley), Kisha (Mike),Ryan, Tyler (Tracy), Jessie, Jackson, James, Shanti, Kiah, Samara, Elijah, Abraham, and Moses), 14 great-grandchildren: (Kyle, Scotty, Kaylee, Aaron, Nathan, Travis, Megan, Porter, Ryker, Jacey, Tag, Brigham, Elizabeth, and Jaxon), and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her sons, Douglas Aaron Whitear and Scott Aaron Whitear, grandson, Jacob Glenn Whitear, her son-in-law, ElRay M. Schumann, her father and mother, John W. Aaron and Helen Mae McLemore Aaron, and her father and mother-in-law Loris Albert and Pearl Whitear.

The family would like to thank Laura Sullivan of Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for her loving care of Betty during the past several months.

A viewing will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Russon Bros. Mortuary in Bountiful from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A family viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Russon Bros. Mortuary in Farmington from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Betty will be interred at the Bountiful City Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions funeral services are by invitation only. Those attending the viewings and funeral please bring and wear your mask. Services will be streamed live through the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook Page.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.