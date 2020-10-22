Betty Lou Reeder Williams



1932 – 2020



Betty Lou Reeder Williams passed away on October 18, 2020, in Pleasant View, Utah. She was born on July 10, 1932, to Grace Emily Morgan and Edwin Glenn Reeder in Ogden, Utah.



Betty married her sweetheart, Thomas R. Williams on November 10, 1957, in Elko, Nevada. Tommy passed away on April 11, 2015.



Betty graduated from Weber High School and studied Art and Design at Utah State University and Weber College. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



She was an adoring wife to Tommy. They loved going out dancing together as well as their weekend getaways. Betty was an amazing homemaker to her children. After they were grown, she began working at Rainbow Gardens. She was a dedicated employee for over 35 years and made many life-long friends. Betty reluctantly retired at 80 years old.



Betty spent many years supporting her husband in his golf career and was an avid golf fan. She also was a fashionista and loved shopping. In addition, Betty enjoyed drawing and gardening. She will be dearly missed by many, especially her faithful 4-legged companion, Maddie.



Betty is survived by Sheri Branson (Buck Branson), son-in-law Wayne (Sara) Beck, 2 grandchildren, Emily and Henry Branson, brothers, James (Karen) Reeder and Brent Reeder. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy, parents, daughter, Pattie Beck and brother, Robert Reeder.



The family would like to thank Maureen, her caregiver and dear friend for all her loving care over the last 3 years.



Graveside services were held on October 21, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.