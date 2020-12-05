Menu
Betty Ziemke
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
Betty Ziemke's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home in McKeesport, PA .

Published by Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Daniel F. Bekavac Funeral Home and Crematory
4504 Walnut St., McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel F. Bekavac Funeral Home and Crematory
4504 Walnut St., McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Daniel F. Bekavac Funeral Home and Crematory
4504 Walnut St., McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
Nov
25
Committal
11:00a.m.
Daniel F. Bekavac Funeral Home and Crematory
4504 Walnut St., McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
