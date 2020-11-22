Menu
Beuford Howell
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1944
DIED
November 20, 2020
Beuford Howell's passing at the age of 76 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
Funeral services provided by:
Thorson Funeral Home
