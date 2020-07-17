Beulah L. Salazar Villarruel Shupe



January 18, 1935 ~ July 11, 2020







Our mom "Bee" was born to Juan and Naomi Salazar in Monte Vista, CO on January 18, 1935 and left us with broken hearts on July 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She married our dad Joaquin Villarruel on September 9, 1953 in Elko, NV. They were married for 23 years until his passing in 1977.



She married Don Shupe and was later divorced.



Mom retired from IRS after 35 years of service where she held many high level positions.



Mom had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, stitching, crochet and gardening. Her gardens were always as beautiful as her.



She has left behind her loving family that will never forget all of the great lessons she has taught us: Deborah (Daniel) Fraga, Kenny (Melody) Villarruel, Paul (Teresa) Villarruel, and Misty Zisumbo; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Nestora (Dale) Frankel. Mom was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Helen; son, Greg; and mom and dad. What a wonderful reunion they are having.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road.



Please wear a mask.



If Roses Grow in Heaven



If roses grow in heaven,



Lord please pick a bunch for me,



Place them in my Mother's arms,



And tell her they're from me.







Tell her that I love and miss her,



And when she turns to smile,



Place a kiss upon her cheek,



And hold her for a while.





