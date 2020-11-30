Menu
Beverley Frazier
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1937
DIED
October 27, 2020
Beverley Frazier's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 S. Tracy, PO Box 325, Clearwater, Kansas 67026
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
