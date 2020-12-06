Menu
Beverly Allen
1956 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1956
DIED
December 3, 2020
Beverly Allen's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harter and Schier
209 West Third Street, Delphos, Ohio 45833
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harter and Schier
209 West Third Street, Delphos, Ohio 45833
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
