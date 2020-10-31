Beverly was born on December 17th, 1942 in Mineral Wells Texas to Virgil D Barnes and Julia Christensen Barnes. She passed away on October 24th, 2020 due to complications following a stroke. She grew up with her older brother Sherrill Alvey. Beverly and her family moved to Utah and lived in Provo for a short time before settling in Layton. She graduated from Davis High School in 1959. She met Eugene Joseph Garcia, fell madly in love and married six months later in Elko Nevada. Beverly and Gene started their family in Layton and raised three sons Troy, Dave and Steve. Not many, have parents who still live in their childhood home and the boys were grateful for that. Her sons and grandchildren were the light of her life. She was so proud of all their accomplishments and loved them dearly.



She was a stay at home mother who just happened to make the best refried beans and tortillas around! She was the perfect golf mom anyone could ask for. All three of her sons were fierce competitive Jr golfers and she loved traveling and supporting them. She was so proud and had a room full of their trophies. She cherished those memories. She loved bowling and taking her sons to golf competitions.



After Gene retired, they enjoyed working together at Young Chevrolet traveling while doing car transfers. 12 years ago, she had a stroke that permanently paralyzed her right side. Gene lovingly cared for her at home until this past year. Rocky Mt. Care have been so kind and loving and took great care of her. Gene visited her twice a day, EVERY DAY, no fail. Due to Covid Gene was no longer allowed to visit her. He passed away August 15th and sadly she passed 10 weeks later. Although her family is heartbroken, we are finding comfort that she is free from pain and her sick body and is no longer suffering. Beverly is survived by her Brother Sherrill (Dorthey) Alvey Layton, Utah, sons Troy (Shaundra) Garcia, Roy, Utah, David Garcia, Bountiful Utah, Steve (Jacque) Garcia, Lewiston Montana. 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. At Beverly's request there will be no services.



We love her so much and we are going to miss this Devoted Duo. Until we meet again…









Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.