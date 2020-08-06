Beverly Hyde



July 7, 1935 ~ August 3, 2020







Beverly Gee Hyde, 85, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 3, 2020. She was born July 7, 1935 to Clendon Edgar and Erma Lanette Ricks Gee. Born in her grandparent's home in Sugar City, Idaho, she was the third of eight children. Spending her youth in Sugar City and Teton Basin, Idaho, she learned early to work on the farm milking cows, harvesting potatoes, driving tractors, cooking, and helping run a farm with a large family. As a result, she was a great example of pragmatism, practicality, and reliability. Religion and family were focal points of this home.



Beverly graduated from Sugar City High School, attended Ricks College, and graduated from BYU with a degree in elementary education. In the fall of 1957 she was contracted to teach in Afton, Wyoming where she met her best friend and the love of her life, Kendell Heman Hyde. They were married the following spring in the Idaho Falls Temple. (They recently celebrated their 62nd Anniversary). During her married life, she lived in Laramie, Wyoming, Bountiful, Utah, Laie, Hawaii, and finally Ogden, Utah. In 1970, the growing family planted roots in Ogden where Kendell taught mathematics for 27 years and Beverly taught 3rd grade for 22 years.



A dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beverly served in many ward and stake callings. She loved children and serving where she was needed with a smile and a good attitude. Some of her favorite things were gardening, canning her harvest, cooking simple and delicious meals, putting together a difficult puzzle, playing the piano, and reading a good book. Among her passions were her 4 children, 15 grandchildren, and 16 (two more on the way) great-grandchildren. Frequently attending graduations, sporting events, and any other happenings that the children and grandchildren were passionate about, she gave the message of the importance of love and family.



Since retiring, she has spent much of her time with Kendell by her side as service missionaries in Jakarta, Indonesia and then as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple. She also loved to travel, visiting many countries and sites throughout the world. Active in Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Beverly shared her beauty, talents and dedication. Beverly and Kendell's life-long commitment to family and faith created a powerful couple. They believed in support, love, and God. Their philosophy was family first. They made a great team!



Surviving is her husband, Kendell Hyde; her children, David Hyde (Rosemary), Greg Hyde, Janice Wallentine (John), and Becky Matasic (Rob); 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Marlene Jenks, Kerry Gee, Jerald Gee, Jim Gee, and Ann Moss. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Black; and brother, Stephen Gee. Beverly leaves behind a heritage of family and strength. Beverly, may you go with peace and love.



The family thanks hospice for their compassionate care.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary, Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.