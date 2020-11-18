Menu
Beverly Leon
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1942
DIED
November 16, 2020
Beverly Leon's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Briceland Funeral Service Llc in Brookfield, OH .

Published by Briceland Funeral Service Llc on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Briceland Funeral Service
379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403
Funeral services provided by:
Briceland Funeral Service Llc
