Beverly LePore
1959 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1959
DIED
November 25, 2020
Beverly LePore's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Dec
1
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, Delaware 19934
Dec
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Delaware 19934
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
What a great person who I had alot of good times with. We all use to call her bubbles because she was always so happy, you will surely be missed. ❤
Jody Dehoff
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sending love hugs and prayers to Bev’s family ... what a great person ... Her smile and laugh would light up the dark..❤❤
Stephanie Stubs
Family
December 1, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Beverly's passing. She worked for me several years ago and was a super nice person and always so dependable. Later, I saw her at Walmart several times. Please remember the good times!
Carol Heinold
Friend
December 1, 2020