Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverly Nixon
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 2, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Beverly Nixon's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Beverly in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mom,
Rest in Power, I thank God that I got the chance to give you flowers before you passed, and i will always be your strongest child and remember you the way you were.

I send my love from me and my daughters,
Rest in Power and Peace,
We will miss you this Holiday.
Love Greg, Alure, and Tanai
Greg X
Son
November 25, 2020