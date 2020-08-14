Beverly Brown Jensen Purser, 76, passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 11th, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Ogden, UT on January 25th, 1944 to Mamie Davies & Ray D. Brown. She lived in Ogden throughout her childhood and graduated from Ben Lomond High School.



In October 1965, Beverly married DeWayne R. Jensen. They later divorced, but not before adopting their two eldest daughters, Linda & Debbie.



On May 29th, 1981, she married Ronald Purser...and then again on October 30th, 1989, because once just wasn't enough for the love of her life! She welcomed Ron's two daughters into the family, then was blessed with Ronda shortly thereafter.



Bev was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and held various positions throughout the years. Apart from her church activities, she lived a very spiritual life, and dedicated a lot of her free time to helping a worldwide organization in service to other people.



She worked at the IRS for 36 years, holding various job titles through her tenure.



She had a great love for everyone, but her love and connection with her grandchildren was like no other. Her true passion in life was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and 4-wheeling in the mountains and would escape the city whenever she could. And on those camping trips, you'd never want for anything; Bev packed like it was going to be a year-long excursion, not just an extended weekend. She loved a good bonfire in the backyard, surrounded by her kids and grandkids, roasting hot dogs and making smores. She and dad enjoyed weekend drives in the mountains to see the fall colors or look for animals. During the colder months, Bev enjoyed crocheting and loved making hats for the local homeless shelters. She had a beautiful talent for cake decorating and enjoyed sharing those talents with anyone who asked. She loved to ice skate and spent many hours at the Weber Ice Rink. She watched ice skating on TV and looked forward to the Winter Olympics so she could enjoy her favorite sport. She enjoyed watching musicals (kick the can shows as dad would call them) and the Utah Jazz.



Surviving are her husband, three children: Linda (Kirk) Enders, Syracuse; Debbie (Dennis) Duce, North Ogden; Ronda (Brett) Cude, North Ogden. Also, her two step-children: Patricia (Jason) Tenney, Billings, MT; Christina Horrocks, Orem. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (and 1 on the way), her brother Leon (Sandy) Brown, St. George, and JeNeil (Bob) Larsen, St. George, and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.



Bev was preceded in death by her parents; Herman "Ole" Olsen (step-father); Priday "Smitty" Smith (step-father); Ron Brown (brother), and Marian Wheeler (sister).



A special thank you to Mary and Jared of Envison Home Health & Hospice for their kindness, care and assistance with mom, even if it was just for a brief time.



A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary of Ogden on August 15th, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm. A celebration of life will be held that same day at 4:00 pm at her daughter's home. Everyone is welcome, so come share memories of mom and enjoy everyone's company the way she would have wanted it. And remember, Bev wasn't a formal gal, so please feel free to dress comfortably!

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.