Beverly Jean Taylor Sherman



April 5, 1933 ~ October 28, 2020







Heaven gained a beautiful Angel today. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Beverly Jean Taylor Sherman, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in West Weber, Utah, on April 5, 1933, the daughter of George Arnold and Phyllis Bitton Taylor. And was soon surrounded by three energetic and loving siblings.



Throughout her life she married Roy H. Siler and later divorced followed by marriage to the love of her life, Howard O. Sherman. Although both marriages ended in divorce, six children were born into this beautiful family, each one her pride and joy.



Beverly was a devoted mother, friend, patriot, and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in several callings throughout her lifetime. She was wise from the time she rode horses as a Rodeo Princess to the times she secured challenging careers in government tax auditing for IRS. When visiting her home, you were met hospitably and a meal was soon before you; especially when you admitted eating prior to arriving. Although Mom was an amazing cook, you could always count on her having chocolate ice cream, Hershey candy bars, Coca-Cola and breakfast sandwiches. She taught us a tremendous work ethic, responsibility, authenticity and how to laugh at trials and take them head on; always saying, "Keep your chin up!" Her expectations came directly and succinctly. While always filled with love, she did not mix words in defining chores and deeds for the day. She bought us puppies, kitties, playground equipment and fairly regular treats from the ice cream truck or Hostess Bread Store.



Beverly was well known as the life of the party, the caring loving woman in the neighborhood, and the Halloween party expert. She honored her parents along with her siblings and provided family leadership and support. She never failed assuring the outdoor cover was securely fixed upon the air conditioner for winter months. She kept a very clean home. We knew what immaculate was––a starting point.



Mom, we are grateful to know you are in Heaven where the celebration is huge and you have everyone in stiches. And for the rest of us, we already know there is not a second that goes by where you are not greatly missed.



Beverly is survived by her children, Kim L. Sherman, Mitchell H. (Susan) Sherman, Tamara M. Sherman, Jeffrey T. (Juleen) Sherman, Lisa Jean (Kory) Sweatfield, and Beverly Nicole Sherman; 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Janice (Wayne) Fisher and Diane (Kim) Butters. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Arnold and Phyllis Bitton Taylor and her brother, Richard (Kenny) Taylor.



Graveside services for family and extended family will be held at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.